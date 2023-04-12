MQM-P conveys reservations over census to Sindh governor

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) conveyed its reservations before the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori against the digital census in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

MQM-P delegation comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Javed Hanif met Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and tabled their reservation regarding the ongoing census in the metropolis.

They also discussed the overall political situation in the province, census, infrastructure improvement measures of Karachi, and the mutual interest and cooperation of the federal government in other matters.

As per the sources, the MQM-P delegation also discussed the details of its meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The party leadership urged Sindh governor to talk to the federal government to play their role to resolve the reservations of the MQM-P.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori acknowledged the reservations of MQM-P and said that flawless census should be carried out not only in Karachi but across the Sindh otherwise the province will be deprived of resources, funds, projects and basic facilities.

