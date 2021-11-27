MQM-P decides to strongly resist new LG law in Sindh: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to strongly resist the new local government (LG) law approved by the Sindh government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following the approval of a new LG law in Sindh, MQM-P mulled over options to show resistance by organising protests, hunger strikes, march towards the Sindh Assembly and other political moves, sources told ARY News.

The political party summoned its general workers’ session to review the current situation. The central leadership of MQM-P will finalise the strategy after holding consultations with the party workers.

READ: ECP ISSUES DEADLINE TO FED, SINDH GOVTS OVER LOCAL BODIES ELECTIONS

Yesterday, the Sindh Assembly had unanimously passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussian Shah had presented the bill in the provincial assembly.

Opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had opposed the new local government bill.

The bill was moved in the assembly after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved the new LG system.

READ: PTI DEMANDS IMMEDIATE ANNOUNCEMENT OF LG POLLS IN SINDH

Under the new bill, District Councils and Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be abolished in Karachi and a town system would be restored in each division of the province. Karachi will be divided into more than 25 towns under the new LG system, according to a bill.

The new local government system will give more powers to elected mayor and union council chairman, according to a draft.

Sources said that recommendations of opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were made part of new local bodies bill.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!