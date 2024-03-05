MQM-P defers decision on casting vote for Asif Zardari

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee has deferred its decision on whether or not to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election, ARY News reported.

According to sources the Rabita Committee meeting, which was specifically called to discuss the presidential election, has been postponed.

The meeting was postponed due to the busy schedule of the Rabita Committee members, the sources said while adding that now the meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday.

“The party’s decision regarding the presidential election is likely to be taken in the meeting on Wednesday, the sources privy to the development.

Meanwhile, the MQM-Pakistan has decided to restore the old party structure and assigned each member of the Sindh Assembly at the town level. Members of the assembly have also been directed to open offices in their respective constituencies to resolve issues being faced by the people.

Earlier on Monday, the MQM-P asserted that its vote for allied parties’ nominee Asif Ali Zardari in presidential elections would be subject to the Rabita Committee’s approval.

A joint delegation of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met MQM-P leaders at Parliament lodges in Islamabad ahead of presidential elections, slated for March 9.

The delegation made a formal request to MQM-P leaders to support the joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari in the March 9 polls.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party’s Rabta Committee would take a final decision on giving vote to allied parties candidate.