MQM delegation to meet Asif Zardari, discuss political developments

ISLAMABAD: Amid hectic political activity and contacts in country a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will meet former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet Zardari today, sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday met coalition partner MQM-P’s leadership in Karachi.

People’s Party leadership has summoned Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to Islamabad ahead of Zardari’s meeting with MQM delegation.

Sindh’s CM will also attend the meeting with the MQM leadership, sources said.

Sindh cabinet’s members Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab also proceeding from Karachi to Islamabad.

Earlier, MQM-P delegation today called on the PML-Q leaders at the residence of Tariq Bashir Cheema in Islamabad.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain yesterday met Asif Ali Zardari to discuss political developments after the opposition parties’ tabled no-trust motion against prime minister Imran Khan at the National Assembly.

In a recent development, federal government has decided to wrap up no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made at the government level that matters related to the no-trust move should be wrapped up before the OIC meeting as the country could not bear political turmoil at that time.

The matter related to the new chief minister Punjab will also be resolved ahead of the OIC meeting, they said adding that PML-Q and Jahangir Tareen group have conveyed their reservation over Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

