In meeting with President Zardari, MQM-P demands action against street crimes

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday met President Asif Ali Zardari and expressed grave concern over the increasing street crimes in Karachi and the police’s failure to curb them, ARY News reported.

Khalid Maqbool-led MQM-P delegation comprises Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar called on President Zardari, who chaired a meeting on law and order in Sindh, especially Karachi. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P and PPP ended their deadlock and agreed to hold political talks. The party will hold talks with all political parties on public and political issues, sources said.

The MQM delegation also regretted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) behaviour, with sources quoting the party saying that it changed its political strategy following the Centre’s ill response.

It also expressed concern over the rising street crime in the city and recommended measures to curb it.

Meanwhile, MQM-P spokesperson – in a statement – said the delegation called on political parties to develop a strategy to address the challenges facing the country.

The delegation expressed concern over the loss of precious lives and property due to street crime and requested the President to use his influence to restore peace in Karachi.

The MQM spokesperson said that the party is ready to play its role in resolving the issues of urban Sindh and is willing to work with other political parties to address the challenges facing the province.

During the meeting, President Zardari directed authorities concerned to take effective steps to control street crimes in Sindh especially Karachi.

He also directed Sindh Chief Minister to complete all ongoing development projects in the province at the earliest including the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge.