ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday called for empowered local government through the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment and demanded the restoration of Kamran Tessori as the Governor of Sindh during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting, held ahead of the federal budget for 2026-27, was attended by MQM-P Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, and Javed Hanif.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, and Tauqir Shah.

According to sources, the MQM-P delegation discussed its budget proposals, a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at strengthening local governments, and the issue of Sindh’s governorship.

The party urged the government to introduce the local government constitutional amendment, arguing that it was a key component of the agreement between MQM-P and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). MQM-P leaders sought a timeline for the introduction of the 28th amendment.

Sources said MQM-P clearly demanded the reappointment of Kamran Tessori as Governor of Sindh. The party also sought a special development package for Karachi and Hyderabad and proposed the direct allocation of Rs300 billion to Karachi through the National Finance Commission (NFC) mechanism.

However, according to sources, PM Shehbaz shared plans for a Rs20 billion development package for Karachi and a Rs5 billion package for Hyderabad.

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MQM-P also requested a separate route for the M-9 motorway with a new alignment and urged the government to extend the ML-1 railway project from Karachi to Rohri.

The prime minister reportedly informed the delegation that the ML-1 project had been incorporated into the budget and expressed hope that it would be completed within a year.

On the issue of local governments, sources quoted the prime minister as saying that the PML-N supports the proposed constitutional amendment and would engage with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in consultation with MQM-P to move the proposal forward.

He also assured the delegation that the K-IV water supply project would be completed by December as previously promised, enabling Karachi to receive additional water supplies.

Discussions were also held regarding the Sindh governorship. According to sources, the government acknowledged that the office should be given to MQM and agreed to continue consultations on the matter.