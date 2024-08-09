MQM-P denies ‘rumors’ of Governor Tessori’s removal

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) denied what it called rumors of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s removal, terming them as ‘baseless and mere speculation’.

Speaking to ARY News, MQM-P Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that he had been with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif since 8 am on Friday.

“PM Shehbaz has not mentioned anything about the governor’s removal. If the government had made such a decision, we would have been taken into confidence,” Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The MQM-P chairman said that his party is a key ally of the government and has representation in the cabinet.

Meanwhile, MQM-P senior member Dr. Farooq Sattar also issued a statement, praising Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for his work in ‘various’ public interest projects.

Dr. Farooq Sattar said that Kamran Tessori initiated several projects including the IT institute, without putting a burden on government resources.

“If any governor has been accepted in all walks of life, it is Kamran Tessori,” the MQM-P leader added.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is reportedly making efforts to change the Governor of Sindh.

Sources close to the development revealed that the, discussions between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N have been ongoing regarding the potential change of Sindh governor.

Sources indicate that the PPP has agreed to the name proposed by PML-N, suggesting former Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (DG-FIA) and currently president of the PML-N Sindh, Bashir Memon, as the new Governor of Sindh.