PML-N plans to change Sindh Governor

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is reportedly making efforts to change the Governor of Sindh, ARY News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sources close to the development revealed that the, discussions between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N have been ongoing regarding the potential change of Sindh governor.

Sources indicate that the PPP has agreed to the name proposed by PML-N, suggesting former Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (DG-FIA) and currently president of the PML-N Sindh, Bashir Memon, as the new Governor of Sindh.