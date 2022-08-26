MQM-P files case against PTI, JI for attacking office

Karachi: The Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) workers for allegedly attacking their Korangi Town office and MNA/MPA office, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI’s former candidate for PS-96 Sajid Memon, UC 36’s in charge Waseem Warsi and JI members Sultan, Imran, Junaid and Asif Chohan have been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR read that the PTI and JI workers attacked the MQM-P office in Korangi and caused property damage. The MQM-P leaders have demanded authorities take strict action against the responsible.

MQM-P said that they would continue to serve the people of Karachi via their offices despite all the hardships. Their peaceful attitude shouldn’t be misread as cowardness, they know how to respond adequately they added.

