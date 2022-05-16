MQM-P fully prepared for fresh elections: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Monday that his political party is fully prepared for the fresh elections, ARY News reported.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while talking to ARY News program ‘Off the Record’, said that MQM-P has announced multiple times for being fully prepared for fresh elections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I have told the MQM-P’s stance regarding the elections while responding to a question of one of the journalists. By-elections are also beneficial for us as it will help our political party to get back our snatched seats.”

Siddiqui further said, “We will tell about who had snatched MQM-P’s seats when the democracy is independent here. How can you tell me that the democracy is independent here as there are some families who are ruling the country but not the common Pakistanis.”

He said that the economic uncertainty is increased due to the US dollar value and petrol price. The MQM-P convenor said that his political party suggested in increase the prices of the petroleum products in a manner which will not affect the poor people.

He suggested the federal government to take tough decisions in a careful manner. Regarding the fresh elections, Siddiqui said that the coalition parties will make a final decision regarding the new mandate.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) proposed early general elections in the country after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the party’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui into confidence over decisions made during PML-N huddle in London.

The MQM-P strictly opposed the idea of raising fuel prices with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui saying that they had to sacrifice their politics for the sake of the interest of the state.

“We should prefer state’s interest rather than our politics in ongoing testing times,” the MQM-P leader said during the meeting and suggested that electoral reforms could be carried out during a week.

Comments