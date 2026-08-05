KARACHI: Police have registered a case against two groups following a clash at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) headquarters in Bahadurabad, Karachi.

The confrontation reportedly began while the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui group was holding a meeting on Independence Day celebrations. During the session, members of the Mustafa Kamal faction, led by Anees Qaimkhani, arrived at the headquarters to hold a separate meeting.

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Sources said the situation escalated after the headquarters’ administration attempted to stop the second group from entering the building, leading to a violent confrontation between the rival factions.

According to police, the case has been registered under charges including terrorism, attempted murder, aerial firing, rioting and other relevant sections of the law.

The First Information Report (FIR) does not name any specific group involved in the incident, nor does it mention the reason behind the clash.

Read more: MQM-P Bahadurabad clash: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says worker sustained bullet injuries

Police said the confrontation between two groups took place at Bahadurabad, during which a person named Amir sustained a gunshot injury. Two other individuals, identified as Asad and Kashif, were also injured during the violence, according to police.

The FIR states that two groups, including individuals identified as Azhar alias Lamba and Zeeshan Habib, along with around 20 to 25 people, were present at the scene. It further states that both sides allegedly engaged in a dispute and exchanged aerial gunfire.

Police said the case has been registered in light of the incident, while further investigation is underway.

The Sindh government has already imposed Section 144, which prohibits public display of weapons and acts of violence, in the province.