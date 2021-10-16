MQM-P holds intra-party elections after five years: sources    

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Saturday held intra-party elections after a gap of five years to elect members of the coordination committee, and other organizational hierarchy, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the party held an intra-party election after an event to pay tribute to Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan over his martyrdom anniversary.

“The MQM-P had to submit results of the intra-party election ahead of the local bodies elections to the Election Commission of Pakistan as per the election rules,” they said.

Read More: FAROOQ SATTAR OUT, IHC REINSTATES KHALID MAQBOOL AS MQM-P CONVENER

The sources said that the results have not been announced and the party would submit them to the ECP next week.

“The polling process included the election for the 30-member coordination committee, central organizing committee, central executive committee and zones,” they said.

Read More: SATTAR DEMANDS FRESH INTRA-PARTY ELECTIONS, SAYS ‘I SAVED MQM IN AUG 2016’

The incumbent convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Waseem Akhter, Rauf Siddiqui, Aminul Haque and others have been elected to the coordination committee, they said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!