Saturday, February 10, 2024
MQM-P invites independent candidates to join party

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has invited the independent candidates, who won the National Assembly (NA) seats, to join the party, calling for ‘collective efforts’ to challenge the feudal system together.

Talking to journalists, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called upon the independent candidates to decide their conscience.

“We do not have a briefcase but a brief statement”, he said, pointing out that a change can only will not come through slogans but legislation.

Thanking the people of Karachi and Hyderabad for supporting MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool said despite the obstacles, the mandate of both cities was handed over to citizens. “Our victory is tantamount to success of the people and the country,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P has so far secured 14 National Assembly (NA) seats from Karachi and Hyderabad.

For his part, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal asked Jamat-e-Islami (JI) to end its ‘false mandate’ in Karachi, calling the party an ‘occupied force’.

He vowed to end the ‘fake local government system’ and bring a new one, asking JI to hand over the city to MQM-P.

