MQM-P laments ‘unannounced gas loadshedding’ during Ramadan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday expressed concern over the ‘unannounced gas loadshedding’ at Sehri and Iftar timings, saying that the crisis has made citizens’ lives miserable.

In a statement, MQM-P members of National Assembly (MNAs) said that the already-burden citizens were struggling with inflation and unemployment and an aggravated gas crisis made their lives more miserable.

The national assembly members asked federal and provincial governments and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to make ‘immediate steps’ to ensure uninterrupted gas supply at Sehri and Iftar timings.

“The unannounced gas loadshedding has a direct impact on household affairs”, MQM-P said, urging the authorities to make necessary steps in this regard.

Earlier, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced continued gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times in Ramadan.

According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month.

The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times, the SSGC said. Pakistan’s gas reserves are declining 8 to 10 per cent every year, the company said in its statement.

In an alarming announcement, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that Pakistan’s gas reserves are likely to be reduced by half by 2027.

The SSGC said the consumption of the gas is increasing and the reserves of the natural gas are diminishing rapidly. The company underlined the need to shift to RLNG from the local gas.

The SSGC further said it is working on biogas, nitrogen production and production of gas from the coal to meet the needs of the country’s gas.