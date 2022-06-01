MQM-P mulls over name for Administrator Karachi

KARACHI: The MQM-P Rabita Committee in a meeting considered over the name for the office of Administrator Karachi, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has suggested the party’s former MNA Abdul Waseem’s name to the People’s Party for Administrator Karachi.

Some MQM leaders have also suggested the name of Saifur Rehman, a Grade-20 officer.

Incumbent Administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab will step down under an understanding between the PPP and the MQM.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the Charter of Rights between the two parties new Administrators would be nominated for Karachi and Hyderabad.

The PPP had also agreed to reshape the recently amended Sindh Local Govt Act under the agreement.

The 18 point agreement between the MQM-P and PPP was named as the ‘Charter of Rights.

A delegation of MQM-P led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui recently called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and asked him to play role in implementation of terms agreed in the charter of rights.

