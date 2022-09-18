MQM-P opposes demolition of Khursheed Begum Hall

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday opposed demolition of Khursheed Begum Hall and instead suggested that it could be used for academic or welfare activities, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media, party’s deputy convener Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that the Khursheed Begum Hall was previously used for MQM-P’s political and welfare activities.

“We could allow its use for academic and welfare activities. The concerned authorities should speak to use as we are ready to extend our cooperation.”

Khawaja Izhar said that there are multiple office of political parties built illegally but no action was taken against them. “We are ready to pay the price of the land to secure possession if administration would approach us,” he added.

The district administration on Saturday declared Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall, former MQM secretariat, illegal and directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to restore the building to its original status.

According to details, the KDA has decided to construct a hospital on the land of Khursheed Memorial Hall in light of Supreme Court (SC) orders.3

Plot No ST-3/B located in Federal B Area was earmarked for medical center as per the KDA layout plan.

The Khursheed Begum Hall was named after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder’s mother. She died in 1985 in Karachi.

The building was once considered as MQM secretariat before August 22, 2016. The building is located adjacent to the residence of MQM founder – Nine Zero.

