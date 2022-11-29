MQM-P opposes upgradation of KMDC to university

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday opposed the upgradation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) to the university, ARY News reported.

The Sindh’s government of the Pakistan People’s Party, earlier, decided to upgrade the status of the KMDC to university.

MQM-P rejecting the decision claimed the move is meant to take over the KMDC and to make appointments on ‘favoritism’.

The Sindh government should not kill merit and suppress the admission rights of Karachiites, the MQM-P said.

It further said if the upgradation of KMDC is inevitable then it should remain under the supervision of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

On Monday, the Sindh Assembly sent the Karachi Metropolitan University Bill to standing committee concerned despite MQM lawmakers’ opposition.

According to the Sindh government plan, the university will have faculties of basic medical sciences, medicine, surgery and allied sciences, dentistry, nursing and paramedical, pharmaceutical science, health management, community health, bio-medical engineering, business administration, public administration and other faculties as may be prescribed by statutes.

