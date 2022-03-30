Wednesday, March 30, 2022
MQM-P, opposition have reached agreement: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the joint opposition have reached an agreement, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday.  

In a tweet, Mr Zardari said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will “ratify the said agreement”, he said, adding they will share details with the media at a joint press conference today.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari in a tweet confirmed the development. A draft agreement between the joint opposition and MQM-P had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

He added the draft agreement would be shared with the public after being ratified by PPP’s CEC and MQM-P’s coordination committee.

