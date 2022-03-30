MQM-P, opposition have reached agreement: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the joint opposition have reached an agreement, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Mr Zardari said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will “ratify the said agreement”, he said, adding they will share details with the media at a joint press conference today.

The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari in a tweet confirmed the development. A draft agreement between the joint opposition and MQM-P had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

He added the draft agreement would be shared with the public after being ratified by PPP’s CEC and MQM-P’s coordination committee.

متحدہ اپوزیشن اور متحدہ قومی موومنٹ پاکستان کے درمیان معاہدہ نے حتمی شکل اختیار کر لی ہے

پیپلز پارٹی کی سی ای سی، ایم کیو ایم پاکستان کی رابطہ کمیٹی مجوزہ معاہدے کی توثیق کے بعد اس کی تفصیلات سے کل شام۴ بجے باضابطہ میڈیا کو آگاہ کیا جائے گا۔

@MQMPKOfficial @PPP_Org @pmln_org — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) March 29, 2022

