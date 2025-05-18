MQM-P, PML-N to hold key budget talks today

A high-level meeting between the leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to take place today (Sunday) to discuss budget proposals, development schemes, and other pressing matters, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The meeting is expected to be held in Karachi today.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by Governor Sindh, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and other MQM leaders.

The PML-N delegation will be led by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The discussions will revolve around budget recommendations and the issues faced by Karachi’s business community.

MQM is expected to formally present its proposals to the PML-N leadership, with a particular emphasis on development projects, allocation of funds, and a special package for urban areas of Sindh, including water supply and infrastructure initiatives.

It is noteworthy that just a day earlier, senior MQM leader Nasreen Jalil had written a letter to the Prime Minister, urging a reduction in the tax burden on the salaried class as part of the upcoming federal budget.

Read more: IMF, Pakistan set key targets for budget 2025-26

Pakistan’s federal budget 2025-26 is estimated to surpass PKR 17.6 trillion, with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tasked with collecting PKR 14,307 billion in tax revenue.

According to official documents, negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have progressed, with key fiscal targets agreed upon.

The FBR’s revenue strategy includes PKR 6,470 billion from direct taxes, PKR 4,943 billion from sales tax, PKR 1,741 billion from customs duty, and PKR 1,153 billion from federal excise duty.