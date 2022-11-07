MQM-P, PPP leaders meet at Governor house for dialogue on local bodies

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People Party leaders on Monday met at Governor House Karachi for the sixth phase of dialogue on the local bodies, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PPP and MQM-P leadership met at the governor’s house for the sixth phase of the dialogue on the local bodies. Governor Sindh Kamran Tisori also participated in the meeting.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani and other PPP leaders were present in the meeting. MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faroogh Naseem, Faisal Sabzwari, and Waseem Akhtar attended the talks.

Important decisions regarding the Sindh local bodies bill and the MQM-P’s Charter of Rights would be made in the meeting.

In an earlier meeting with the PP leadership on October 21, MQM-P leader Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan said that they have had a breakthrough with the PPP on some issues after six months.

Also Read: MQM-P leaders to meet with Bilawal, Zardari over Charter of Rights

Addressing the media after the party’s Raabta Committee session the mutthaida leader said that the MQM-P presented small traders’ and Karachi’s case in front of the provincial government. In Punjab, parties are trading MPAs for Chief Ministership, but they have not asked for anything other than Karachi’s rights, he added.

Comments