MQM-P, PPP withdraw from Karachi by-elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — the two major coalition partners in the PDM-led federal government — have decided not to take part in the upcoming by-elections on the National Assembly seats of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken keeping in view the current economic and political situation of the country.

From the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Rauf Siddiqui and others have withdrew their nomination papers.

From the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Shehla Raza, Shahida Rehmani, Khawaja Sohail and others have withdrawn nomination papers.

As per the ECP schedule, candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till February 22.

The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

The development comes a day after Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the ruling coalition parties have decided to not contest by-polls on the National Assembly (NA) seats.

While slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said the ‘anarchist’ party should go to the by-polls and the assembly.

She added that the ‘anarchist party’ used to go to the courts for the approval of their resignations and sometimes, for the rejections of their resignations.

