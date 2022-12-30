MQM-P, PSP agree on sharing top positions after merger

KARACHI: The leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Friday agreed upon the top sharing position after the merger of both political parties, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the head of MQM-P, while Dr Farooq Sattar would be appointed as the convener.

Similarly, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal will be given the position of deputy convener and Anis Kaimkhani will be the head of the party’s organisational affairs.

Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

PSP called general workers meeting outside Pakistan House in which the leadership will take workers into confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the merger of MQM factions will not include any member of MQM London.

Amid ongoing efforts for the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar reached Sindh Governor’s House.

Sources told ARY News that Dr Farooq Sattar reached Governor’s House. He will meet Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori. Prior to his visit, it was reported that Sindh governor was going to meet Dr Sattar at his residence in PIB Colony area.

Yesterday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had visited Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) headquarters.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had arrived at PSP headquarters, Pakistan House, to meet Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani. The governor was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Pakistan House. He was received by Anis Kaimkhani, Ashfaq Mangi and Naik Muhammad.

Tessori had also held a meeting with PSP chief Mustafa Kamal. The governor is expected to invite the PSP leaders to rejoin the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, unification of the MQM factions and other matters, sources said.

