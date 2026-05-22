KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Faisal Sabzwari was stopped at the Karachi airport on Friday while attempting to travel to Dubai, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P leader arrived at Jinnah International Airport at 2:30 PM to board flight FZ-336 to Dubai. However, he was denied a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

Sources stated that the airline staff barred him from traveling due to documentation issues, a lack of visa clearance, or an alleged compatibility glitch with his visa.

Consequently, Sabzwari had to leave the airport without traveling to his destination. Sources added that he departed the airport to return home at around 4:45 PM.