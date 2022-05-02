MQM-P sends five names to PM for Sindh governor slot

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has forwarded five names to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the coveted office of the Sindh governor, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought names from MQM-P, the coalition partner in the Centre, for the Sindh governor post.

It is learnt that MQM-P has proposed the names of former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, senior party leader Amir Khan, Nasreen Jaleel, Kishwar Zehra and Amir Chushti for Sindh governor post.

The names were sent to PM Shehbaz after Rabita Committee’s nod, sources within MQM-Pakistan told ARY News.

It is pertinent to mention here that the seat fell vacant after President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who resigned from the post immediately after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister on April 11.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will be the acting governor of Sindh until the new appointment.

MQM-P joining Sindh cabinet?

The Sindh cabinet is expected to undergo another reshuffle after Eidul-Fitr as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to join provincial government, it emerged on last Friday.

MQM-P LIKELY TO JOIN SINDH CABINET AFTER EIDUL FITR

According to sources, two more ministers and advisors will be removed from the Sindh cabinet paving way for the MQM-Pakistan to join ranks of the provincial set up.

The MQM-Pakistan will be given important portfolios in the Sindh cabinet, they added.

‘Charter of Rights’ agreement

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit ruling alliance after signing an agreement with joint opposition.

An 18-point agreement reached between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been named the “Charter of Rights.”

The agreement was signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi have signed the agreement as guaranteer.

