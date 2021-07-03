MQM-P renews demand for ‘South Sindh’ province in Karachi rally

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) flexed its political muscles at a public rally on Saturday in Karachi where it reiterated its demand to create a new province in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Terming a new province “unavoidable”, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing the participants of the rally said: “A Southern Sindh province should be created to ensure justice, merit and transparency for all neglected citizens.”

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government was ruling in Sindh for the past 13 years but did not announce any mega project for Karachi.

“MQM-P has served its first notice to the Sindh government in today’s rally,” he said, adding that the party will hold the next rally in Hyderabad.

He, however, did not reveal the date for the Hyderabad rally. Dr Maqbool also demanded the federal government impose a governor’s rule in Sindh province.

The protest rally which was started from Hassan Square roundabout and end at Karachi Press Club (KPC) was attended by a large number of people.

Amir Khan, Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque and other party leaders also addressed the rally.