MQM-P still mulling who to vote for in presidential elections

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), one of the allied parties, has not yet decided who to vote for in the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled to take place on March 9, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The coalition comprising PML-N, PPP, PML-Q IPP, BAP, PML-Zia and National Party has nominated Asif Ali Zardari for the president’s office.

Meanwhile, PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the slot.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P, which recently signed an agreement with PML-N to empower local governments, will take a final decision on casting votes after consultation.

Furthermore, sources claimed that discussions on the issue of ministries and governorship were underway. Considering the offer of ministries, MQM-P majority leaders opined against taking such which cannot resolve public issues.

Out of 336, the alliance has 209 seats in the National Assembly so far while the opposition parties have 104 members with the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) being the largest party in the lower house.

In Punjab, PML-N is the largest political party with 194 seats while the PPP is in the majority in Sindh Assembly. Both the parties have also formed an alliance in the Balochistan Assembly.

Moreover, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the SIC has over 85 lawmakers.

Zardari, who is competing in the presidential elections for the second time is in pole position to win the election and replace President Arif Alvi.