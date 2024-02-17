29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 17, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

MQM-P to table LG constitutional amend in Parliament’s first session: Kamal

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal has said that the election instead of bringing stability increasing chaos, ARY News reported on Saturday.

MNA-elect Mustafa Kamal in a conversation with the ARY News said that political parties leveling allegations, which could create an untoward situation in country.

He said that the MQM-P will table the constitutional amendment draft in the first session of the parliament with support and vote from the PML-N.

Kamal said, “We will hold dialogue with all parties of the parliament including the PTI and the People’s Party for approval of the constitutional amendment.

He said the MQM had also objections over the results of 2018 general elections.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a recent meeting told the party’s Rabita Committee at Governor House that the MQM-P has presented three constitutional amendments aimed at empowering the local governments to the parties in Islamabad. “All parties except the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are willing to support the constitutional amendments,” the participants were told.

The Rabita Committee members were informed that the government would not have a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, and it is expected that the opposition will also support their amendments.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.