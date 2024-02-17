MQM-P to table LG constitutional amend in Parliament’s first session: Kamal

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal has said that the election instead of bringing stability increasing chaos, ARY News reported on Saturday.

MNA-elect Mustafa Kamal in a conversation with the ARY News said that political parties leveling allegations, which could create an untoward situation in country.

He said that the MQM-P will table the constitutional amendment draft in the first session of the parliament with support and vote from the PML-N.

Kamal said, “We will hold dialogue with all parties of the parliament including the PTI and the People’s Party for approval of the constitutional amendment.

He said the MQM had also objections over the results of 2018 general elections.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a recent meeting told the party’s Rabita Committee at Governor House that the MQM-P has presented three constitutional amendments aimed at empowering the local governments to the parties in Islamabad. “All parties except the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are willing to support the constitutional amendments,” the participants were told.

The Rabita Committee members were informed that the government would not have a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, and it is expected that the opposition will also support their amendments.