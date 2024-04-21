MQM-P to contact center on Karachi street crime

KARACHI: Amidst rising concerns over street crime in Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to establish communication with the federal government to address the issue, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a move to address the escalating street crimes in Karachi, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired a meeting comprising members of the National and Provincial Assembly, along with Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Anees Qaimkhani, and Central Committee.

Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, the meeting members criticized the performance of Sindh government, alleging a lack of concern for safeguarding people’s lives and property.

“PPP’s Sindh government is not concerned about protecting people’s lives and property,” participants expressed.

In a stance, MQM-P vowed not to abandon the people of Karachi in this difficult time, meanwhile during the meeting the participants considered to hold both small and large-scale protests against street crime in the metropolis.

Furthermore, there was a consensus to establish communication with the federal government and senior administrative officials.

“MQM-P will soon announce an action plan regarding the street crimes incident in Karachi,” the meeting decided.

On the other hand, the meeting concluded with the decision to form a monitoring committee comprising assembly members to oversee development projects in the region.