MQM-P to fight for people’s right in parliament: Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vowed to fight for the people’s rights in the parliament, ARY News reported.

Addressing the MQM-P celebration at Jinnah Ground aftermath of the ‘record’ victory from Karachi in the General Elections 2024, the party convener said that if the constitutional rights of the city are not given, they would opt to leave the parliament.

“The party’s MNA including myself who fails to fulfill his responsibility would be sent home,” the MQM-P convener added.

He said that all elected MNAs and MPAs would also visit “Shuhada Qabaristan’ (martyrs graveyard) to pay homage on Monday.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that now it is high time to snatch rights of the people of Sindh urban areas. “A 10-year golden era is beginning and it has to be handled. The next 10 years are yours,” he told the participants of the victory celebration.

The MQM-P convener said that their ancestors had created Pakistan and now his party would show how to run the country. He said that it has to be proved that those who can create a country can run it too.

Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the MQM-P once again showed that the city’s mandate belonged to it.

He said that a party was ‘awarded’ 14 National Assembly seats in the General Elections 2018. “The people of Karachi proved that they stand beside the MQM-P. Our party has shattered the dreams of those who snatched Karachi’s mandate in the past,” Syed Mustafa Kamal added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebration was held after the MQM-P’s victory from Karachi. The party bagged 15 National Assembly and 25 Sindh Assembly seats from Karachi.

The MQM-P also managed to clinch victory on two National Assembly and three Sindh Assembly constituencies from Hyderabad.