KARACHI: Federal Minister for Health and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced that his party will launch a protest movement for urban rights—specifically for Karachi—starting July 26. He emphasized that every democratic, legal, and constitutional path will be adopted to secure these rights, ARY News reported.

Addressing a workers’ convention at the MQM-P Bahadurabad Center, Kamal asserted that Pakistan cannot achieve economic stability without getting Karachi back on its feet. He stated that the country’s survival hinges on the devolution of resources and powers from the provincial level to the grassroots.

“We have decided to completely change the governance model and constitutionally deliver powers and resources right to the doorsteps of the masses,” Kamal said.

Criticizing the provincial administration, Kamal said the Sindh government has failed to provide basic necessities to the public despite receiving a staggering Rs 22,000 billion during its 18-year rule. He alleged that the provincial government has deliberately neglected Karachi and Hyderabad.

“Karachi is bleeding and in its worst-ever condition, yet it continues to contribute the lion’s share to the national economy. There is neither clean drinking water nor a proper sewerage system in the city,” he lamented, adding that the Sindh government received Rs 2,263 billion this fiscal year alone, yet the public’s grievances remain unaddressed.

Kamal maintained that Pakistan does not suffer from a lack of resources, but rather from a crisis of governance and intent. He reminded workers that the MQM-P had demanded an effective local government system and constitutional reforms as a prerequisite for joining the ruling coalition.

He noted that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has objected to MQM-P’s proposed 26th and 27th constitutional amendments. Warning the government, Kamal declared, “Ministries hold no value for us. If we have to sacrifice our cabinet positions for the sake of citizens’ rights, we will quit.”

Turning to internal party matters, Kamal urged workers to set aside personal differences for the collective struggle. He suggested that upcoming intra-party elections could help resolve internal groupings, urging members not to let disagreements turn into enmity and to maintain party unity.