MQM-P to oppose mini-budget if suggestions ignored

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), PTI’s ally in the centre on Wednesday announced to oppose mini-budget if suggestions submitted by it ignored in the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As per details, the MQM-Pakistan has submitted 11-point suggestions for the Finance Amendment Bill in the National Assembly secretariat and forwarded the same to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

“MQM-P’s decision will be different if suggestions are ignored,” sources within the party said and in this context, guidelines have been given to the assembly members and the senators by party convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The suggestions forwarded by the MQM-P include:

1. Clause 3(1) (a), of the Finance (Supplementary ) Bill 2021 shall be deleted (Tax on cottage industry).

2. Clause 3 (7) (b), shall be deleted.

3. Clause 3 (8) (a) (i) S.Nos. 16,20,49,52,53,54,60,63,72,81,94,92,107,110,131,132,135 shal be deleted from the bill. Solar Panel, hospital machineary/instrumnets and life stock sales tax 17pc.

4. Clause 3(8)(b)(i), shall be deleted supply of local products 17pc Sales tax.

5. Clause 3(8)(b)(iii), shall be deleted live animals 17% Sales tax.

6. Clause 3(8)(c), S.Nos14,14A,15,15A regarding import of machinery shall be deleted from the bill.

7. Clause 3(9)(a)(vi) regarding 17pc tax on 850cc cars and above shall be deleted.

8. Clause 3 (10)(a), shall be deleted 1740 fixed tax 17% sales tax.

9. Clause 3(10)(b), shall be deleted fix tax 17% sales tax.

10. Clause 3(10)(c), shall be deleted fixed tax 17% sales tax.

11. Clause 5(9)(C)(a), shall be deleted from the Finance (Supplementary) Bill.

