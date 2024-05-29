MQM-P to raise NAB amendments issue with PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express the party’s reservations over the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, MQM-P Chairman and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will head the delegation which also comprises senior leader Syed Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar.

The sources privy to the development said that the MQM-P would apprise the prime minister about the party’s reservation over the amendments to the NAB law.

“In the meeting, the MQM-P will also discuss development projects of Karachi, issues being faced by the traders, and the political situation of the country,” the sources added.

The Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led party will also take up the matter of increasing load-shedding of electricity, overbilling, law and order as well killing of journalists.

Earlier on Tuesday, the MQM-P, the coalition partner of the federal government, termed the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law as ” inappropriate”.

The MQM-P spokesman said that extending the NAB’s remand of an accused from 14 to 40 days ‘will not be beneficial either’.

The MQM-P also criticized the reduction of the minimum sentence for NAB officials found guilty of misconduct.

“Reducing the punishment period from five to two years for an NAB official, who makes the fabricated case, is also unfathomable,” the MQM-P maintained.

The party said that due to NAB laws and their wrong application, the country’s economy and politics have already suffered ‘irreparable damage’.