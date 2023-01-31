MQM-P to take part in by-polls on nine Karachi seats

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to contest by-polls on nine Karachi National Assembly (NA) seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

In this connection, the MQM-Pakistan has summoned meetings of central leadership and election cell members today at 5pm.

The huddle will mull over preparations regarding upcoming by-polls in nine Karachi constituencies.

The nine Karachi constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include:

NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III

NA-242 Karachi East-I

NA-243 Karachi East-II

NA-244 Karachi East-III

NA-247 Karachi South-II

NA-250 Karachi West-III

NA-252 Karachi West-V

NA-254 Karachi Central-II

NA-256 Karachi Central-IV

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party also decided to contest by-polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates.

Seasoned PPP leader Farhatullah Babar had asked the party candidates to submit their applications for party tickets by February 03.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs. The ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 06 to 08.

Former premier Imran Khan will contest the by-election from all 33 vacant seats of the National Assembly, party’s senior vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Sunday.

