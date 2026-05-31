KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has threatened to launch citywide protests if water supply is not immediately restored in Karachi, blaming the worsening crisis on what it described as the “criminal negligence” of K-Electric and the Water Corporation, ARY News reported.

In a statement, MQM-P said the recent power shutdown at the Dhabeji pumping station had severely disrupted water supply to Karachi, leaving residents struggling for water amid intense summer temperatures.

The party alleged that repeated power outages and pipeline failures at the critical Dhabeji pumping station can no longer be considered technical faults, but rather reflect the continued negligence of the authorities responsible for maintaining the city’s water infrastructure.

MQM-P said millions of gallons of water have stopped reaching consumers, creating severe hardship for residents across Karachi. The party accused K-Electric and the Water Corporation of failing to ensure uninterrupted operation of the city’s most important water supply facilities.

According to the statement, Karachi’s residents are already facing prolonged load-shedding, inflation, and other economic challenges, while the ongoing water shortage has further intensified public suffering during the extreme heat.

The party also alleged that more than 40 million residents of Karachi have effectively been left at the mercy of hydrant and water tanker operators due to the repeated breakdown of the city’s water supply system.

MQM-P demanded immediate identification of those responsible for the crisis and called for strict action against senior officials of K-Electric and the Water Corporation instead of what it termed “routine inquiries and statements.”

The party warned that Karachi cannot be left abandoned and said it would take its case to the streets through protests and other constitutional and legal means if water supply is not restored without delay.