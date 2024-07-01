‘MQM-P would demand President Zardari’s resignation’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Dr. Farooq Sattar said that if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demands the resignation of Sindh governor, his party would also seek the resignation of President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Dr. Farooq Sattar said that the PPP diverted from the main issue by demanding Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s resignation.

He also praised Governor Tessori’s service to the people of Sindh, saying he has risen above party affiliation to serve the public. He condemned PPP’s behavior as “non-political” and accused them of trying to shift the focus away from the real issue.

“The PPP’s demand for the governor’s resignation is a tactic to divert attention from their own mistakes,” Dr. Farooq Sattar said.

The MQM-P leader said that 50,000 children are getting free IT education at the Governor’s House.

“The PPP should have admitted its mistake on the court decision and vowed that future recruitment will be done according to the constitution and law,” he added.

“If the PPP can demand the Sindh governor’s resignation, then the MQM-P too has the right to demand President Zardari’s resignation,” Dr. Farooq Sattar added.

Earlier in the day, the PPP-led Sindh government demanded immediate resignation of Governor Kamran Tessori.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Minister for Excise and Transport Sharjeel Memon castigated the MQM-P for allegedly promoting “hatred and violence” in the province.

He claimed that the MQM-P party has become irrelevant at the local level, adding that the party’s politics of hatred and accusations are outdated. “They are no longer visible at the Union Council level”,” he added.

The PPP also lambasted MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for his remarks against the former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto regarding quota system.

Lambasting Bhutto’s critics, the PPP leader said he was the one who made Pakistan a ‘nuclear power’.