MQM-P yet to make decision on casting vote to Zardari

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has yet to decide whether or not to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election, since the Rabita Committee was dissolved without a final decision, ARY News reported.

According to sources, after the dissolution of the Rabita Committee, the MQM-P’s negotiation committee comprising Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar has been empowered to make the decision.

“Now the three-member negotiation committee will decide on casting vote to Pakistan People’s Party’s Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election,” sources privy to the development said.

The MQM-P’s negotiation committee is set to leave for Islamabad on Thursday to hold meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The sources said that in the meeting, matters related to the MQM-P’s joining to the federal cabinet, ministries would be finalised.

The sources added that the Rabita Committee was dissolved due to organisational irregularities and audio leaks. The number of members would also be reduced in the new Rabita Committee.

Earlier on Monday, the MQM-P asserted that its vote for allied parties’ nominee Asif Ali Zardari in presidential elections would be subject to the Rabita Committee’s approval.

A joint delegation of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met MQM-P leaders at Parliament lodges in Islamabad ahead of presidential elections, slated for March 9.

The delegation made a formal request to MQM-P leaders to support the joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari in the March 9 polls.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party’s Rabta Committee would take a final decision on giving vote to allied parties candidate.