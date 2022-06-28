Tuesday, June 28, 2022
MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jameel suffers brain hemorrhage

Karachi: Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel suffered a brain haemorrhage on Tuesday, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the MQM-P MNA Kunwar Naveed Jameel suffered a brain haemorrhage and was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital.

Sources say that the Naveed suffered from a brain haemorrhage due to high blood pressure.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel Kunwar is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2018. Previously, he had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from April 2015 to May 2018.

 

