MQM submits motion in Sindh Assembly against heavy E-challans

KARACHI: An MQM member of Sindh Assembly submitted adjournment motion in the provincial legislature on Wednesday over heavy challans amid absence of proper roads and transport.

MQM MPA Adil Askari has submitted adjournment motion and said that the government without ensuring safety measures has enforced E-challan system for traffic violations in Karachi.

Dilapidated roads causing traffic accidents as citizens have no practical option for transportation, adjournment motion reads.

“Traffic signal system has been dysfunctional. There is shortage of road marks, zebra crossings and traffic signboards,” MPA said in the motion. The MPA suggested that until improvement in the road infrastructure, the E-challan system for traffic violations should be suspended.

The assembly member also demanded launching of a comprehensive plan for repair of roads, signals installation and removing encroachment from roads.

The newly launched E-challan system for traffic violations in Karachi issued fines totaling over Rs12.5 million and nearly 2,662 tickets within just six hours of its launching on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the Karachi Traffic Police, a total of 2,662 e-challans were generated during the system’s initial hours of operation.

The breakdown of violations includes 419 cases of over-speeding, 3 lane violations, 4 stop-line violations, 1,535 for not wearing seatbelts, 166 for red-signal violations, 507 for riding without helmets, 7 for tinted windows, 5 for illegal parking, 5 for no-parking violations, 3 for wrong-way driving, and 32 for using a mobile phone while driving.