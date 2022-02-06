MQM team to meet ANP leadership today to discuss working relationship

KARACHI: Government coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement has initiated contacts with opposition parties and will hold a meeting with top leadership of Awami National Party (ANP) today, ARY News reported.

A delegation of MQM-P, including Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Sadiq Iftikhar, is expected to hold a meeting with ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan at Wali Bagh today.

ANP’s Mian Iftikhar, Ameer Haider Hoti and other leaders will also present in the meeting.

MQM delegation will also inquire about the health of ailing ANP leader Asfandiar Wali Khan.

According to sources, the two sides will discuss the political situation of Sindh with focus on local government and other issues.

The two sides are expected to discuss working relationship between the MQM and the ANP with regard to alleged bad governance by the Sindh ruling party, sources said.

The MQM leaders will also discuss the issue of the local government system in the light of recent Supreme Court verdict.

The MQM leaders will brief the ANP leadership about violence against their protest rally and will also thank the ANP over thier gesture of solidarity against the violence.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed, in a joint press conference with MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said that his party will back MQM-P wherever it is needed.

