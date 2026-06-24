MQM urges PM for a robust local government system: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that MQM leaders in a meeting with prime minister stressed for a robust local government system.

A veteran of PML-N and Political Adviser to PM, Rana Sanaullah speaking in the parliament said that the MQM expressed reservations with regard to the effectiveness of the Article 140A of the Constitution.

“The prime minister informed them that a constitutional amendment will be passed with the consultation and consensus of all”.

PM’s adviser said that the no constitutional amendment will be brought without consensus among the government’s allies.

Article 140A

It is to be mentioned here that Article 140A of the Constitution mandates that each province shall establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative, and financial responsibilities to elected representatives of local governments.

When the 18th Amendment introduced Article 140-A in 2010, it was hailed as a turning point. The new clause was supposed to cement the grassroot governance. However, even after 15 years, local government remains the weakest link in the country’s governance.