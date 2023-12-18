Ravi Teja stars in and as ‘Mr Bachchan’; first look out!

South Indian actor Ravi Teja transformed into young Amitabh Bachchan to star in his next project, titled ‘Mr. Bachchan’.

South Indian actor and film producer, Ravi Teja aka ‘Mass Maharaja’ and the makers of his next film, unveiled the first look of ‘Mr. Bachchan’ on Sunday.

In the initial poster, also featuring an abstract caricature of Amitabh Bachchan in the background, the actor imitated the look of the Bollywood veteran from his early days in the 70s and 80s, with a moustache, shades and a similar hairstyle.

Sharing the poster on the micro-blogging site X, Teja tagged the ‘Piku’ actor and wrote with his famous dialogue, “Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab.”

As for the team, ‘Mr. Bachchan’ marks the third collaboration of Teja with South film director Harish Shankar, after ‘Shock’ and ‘Mirapakay’, while rising actor Bhagyashri Borse, who made her debut in ‘Yaariyan 2’ earlier this year, is set to enter the Telugu film industry with the title.

TG Vishwa Prasad backs the project along with Vivek Kuchibhotla joining as the co-producer.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release next year.

