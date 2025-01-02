MrBeast announces engagement to Thea Booysen

Famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has announced his engagement to Thea Booysen.

Donaldson took to Instagram to share the news with his fans alongside a picture showing him kneeling to propose to his girlfriend.

“Ya boy did a thing,” MrBeast wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Thea Booysen also shared a video to her Instagram account where she flashed her diamond engagement ring while both she and Jimmy Donaldson wore matching MrBeast-themed Christmas sweaters.

In an interview with a US media outlet, the famous YouTuber revealed that he had popped the question to his girlfriend on Christmas Day in front of her family.

“I was trying to think of the best way to catch her off guard. Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion,” MrBeast said.

Thea Booysen revealed that the proposal came as a surprise to her as they were opening their Christmas presents and suddenly MrBeast got down on one knee.

“My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here. We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise,” she said.

The couple first met in 2022 in South Africa and has since been going strong in their relationship.

“When we were first introduced, it came through right away how brilliant Thea is. I knew within the first few minutes of meeting that I wanted the chance to date her. Thankfully, she also felt a strong connection,” Jimmy Donaldson said.

The couple confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post in 2023 after making their red-carpet debut at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

It is worth noting here that Jimmy Donaldson, a notable YouTuber and businessman, is best known as MrBeast.

He is currently serving as a producer on the reality competition series ‘Beast Games’ while Thea Booysen is also a gaming and esports streamer.