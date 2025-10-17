MrBeast Hints at collab with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan with epic photo

MrBeast has brought together Bollywood’s big three Khans in one frame.

The YouTube superstar, Jimmy Donaldson, took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 16, to share a photo of himself posing with Bollywood’s iconic trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

In the iconic image, the three Khans could be seen striking pose to the camera with MrBeast at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan looked dapper as always in tailored suits, while Aamir Khan exuded charm in in an Indo-Western outfit, featuring a black kurta and white pants.

MrBeast kept his look casual as he rocked a sleek all-black outfit while smiles alongside three cinematic legends.

“Hey India, should we all do something together?”, the world’s biggest YouTuber cheekily wrote, hinting at possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The image quickly made rounds on the social media with many Indian fans rushing to comment section to share excitement and wild theories.

“After Ambani, only MrBeast has brought all three Khans together in one frame!” one wrote.

While another added, “SRK, Salman, and Aamir with MrBeast. MrBeast’s next collab or what??”

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were last spotted together at the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai.