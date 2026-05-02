MrBeast in Legal Trouble: YouTube Star Faces Multiple Lawsuits

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is facing a series of lawsuits that threaten to tarnish his reputation and impact his business ventures.

The YouTube sensation is being sued by a Canadian production company, MHQ, for $5 million over a dispute related to his Amazon Prime series, Beast Games.

The lawsuit alleges that MHQ was contracted to assist with the production of Season 1, but MrBeast’s company claims they didn’t fulfill their obligations.

MHQ has counter-sued for $10 million, citing damages to their reputation and financial losses.

Additionally, MrBeast is facing a class-action lawsuit from six anonymous contestants of Beast Games, alleging sexual harassment, unpaid wages, and unsafe working conditions.

The contestants claim they were misclassified as “contestants” instead of employees to avoid paying minimum wages and overtime.

A former senior executive, Lorrayne Mavromatis, has also sued MrBeast’s company, alleging sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and workplace retaliation.

The company denies all allegations, calling them “categorically false”.