MrBeast left speechless after fan asks for money

James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is famous for giving away large sums of money through elaborate challenges.

Recently, a fan approached the 27-year-old while he was out with his security team and made a blunt request: “Can I get some money?” After searching his pockets, Jimmy told the woman, “Next time,” adding that he would get it for her then. The woman laughed at the response, but the interaction sparked a debate online.

The internet community largely ridiculed the request, with one X user asking, “So because someone is famous, they automatically become a walking ATM?” However, another user argued that admirers approach the creator because he is often seen “flaunting money online.”

Despite having a reported net worth of nearly $2.6 billion, the YouTuber recently made a surprising admission in an interview. Clarifying his financial circumstances, the social media star acknowledged that he technically has “negative money” and is “borrowing.” “That’s how little money I have,” he stated.

While his empire is valued between $5 billion and $5.2 billion, that wealth is not liquid; it exists as “equity.” For now, the YouTuber remains a billionaire only on paper, as he reinvests everything into his career and video production.

The creator also previously revealed that following the announcement of his engagement to Thea Booysen, he even had to borrow money from his mother to help plan his wedding.