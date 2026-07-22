MrBeast, the YouTube superstar whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is officially married. The 28-year-old content creator tied the knot with fellow gamer and author Thea Booysen in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

The couple celebrated their wedding with around 70 close friends and family members during a week-long event that began on July 14. Instead of a lavish public celebration, the newlyweds opted for a private gathering filled with outdoor adventures, heartfelt moments, and quality time with loved ones.

After several days of festivities, Donaldson and Booysen exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by a family friend who is an ordained minister. The bride wore a custom-made gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture, while MrBeast chose a classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo for the occasion.

The reception featured the couple’s first dance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ hit song Die With a Smile. Guests enjoyed live music, dancing, and a menu that included sushi, Wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and a carrot wedding cake – Booysen’s favorite flavor.

MrBeast and Booysen first met in South Africa in 2022 through a mutual friend. Following their first meeting, the two maintained a long-distance relationship before making their first public appearance together at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

MrBeast proposed on Christmas Day in 2024, surprising Booysen with a ring after disguising it as part of a larger gift.