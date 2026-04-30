MrBeast Pocketed a Whopping Sum for His Survivor 50 Cameo

Get ready for a wild ride on Survivor 50! MrBeast, the YouTube sensation with over 480 million subscribers, made a jaw-dropping appearance on the show’s 10th episode, titled “A Side Dish of Chaos”.

The 27-year-old internet mogul, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, brought his signature briefcase and a special “Super Beware Advantage” to the Survivor auction, leaving contestants and viewers alike on the edge of their seats.

During the auction, MrBeast’s mystery briefcase contained luxury items like onion rings, letters from home, and a snack tray, which were snapped up by contestants.

But the real twist came when he introduced the “Super Beware Advantage” – a gold coin that could either grant immunity and double the prize money to $2 million or send the contestant home immediately.

Rick Devens took the risk and flipped the coin, calling heads, and luckily, it landed on heads, winning him immunity and the coveted $2 million prize.

However, the drama didn’t end there – Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick was voted off the show, marking the end of her Survivor journey.

MrBeast’s appearance is part of a crossover event between his show, “Beast Games”, and Survivor, with host Jeff Probst co-hosting the crossover.

The YouTube star’s involvement has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some worried it might overshadow the contestants, while others are excited for the fresh twist.