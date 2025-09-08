Russian scientists unveil mRNA cancer vaccine ready for clinical use

MOSCOW: Russian scientists have announced that a new mRNA-based cancer vaccine, developed by the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), is now ready for clinical use, the Sputnik News reported.

According to FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova, the Enteromix vaccine has successfully completed preclinical trials, demonstrating both high efficacy and safety.

“The vaccine has shown significant results in reducing tumor size and slowing tumor growth,” Skvortsova said. “It has also proven safe for repeated use.”

The vaccine will be customized for each patient, tailored to their individual RNA, Skvortsova said.

The initial version of Enteromix will be used to treat colorectal cancer, with additional versions currently in development for glioblastoma — an aggressive form of brain cancer — and certain types of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

