‘Mrs’ actor ‘felt disgusted’ after watching the film

Veteran Indian actor Kanwaljit Singh, who played the father-in-law of Sanya Malhotra’s Richa in the recently released ‘Mrs’, admits he ‘felt disgusted’ after watching the film.
In a new interview with an Indian publication, veteran film and TV actor Kanwaljit Singh, who played the pivotal role of protagonist Richa’s father-in-law in ‘Mrs’, revealed he apologized to lead actor Sanya Malhotra as he felt disgusted after watching the film.
Speaking about his experience of the project, Singh said, “All I remember was how I ate a lot of food; otherwise, I didn’t remember much. Since that film, I have shot for almost four other projects, so I had forgotten all about the character.”
He continued to share, “When I saw the film, I felt so disgusted that I instantly went to Sanya and said sorry. She was taken aback and asked me why I was apologizing. I told her I had forgotten how much I troubled her in the film and hence felt bad.”
“She has nailed the part, and seeing her go through the struggles left all of us distraught,” he said about the ‘Dangal’ debutante’s performance in their film.
Notably, director Aarti Kadav’s ‘Mrs’ is the official Bollywood remake of the Malayalam language drama flick ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, co-written by actor Harman Baweja and Anu Singh Choudhary.
Ever since its direct-to-OTT release earlier this month, the title has been sweeping acclaim all across, for its depiction of the woes faced by a housewife, who is stuck in a toxic marriage