Original ‘Mrs Chatterjee’ Sagarika Chakraborty living without her children?

Sagarika Chakraborty, the inspiration behind Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji’s character in the film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway‘, is still living without her children.

‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ told the gut-wrenching story of a woman whose children are taken away by Norwegian authorities after being declared an unfit mother.

According to a report, Sagarika Chakraborty – who moved to Pune city from Noida – is still away from her son Abhigyan and daughter Aishwarya for the betterment.

Her children are being raised by their maternal grandparents.

Sagarika Chakraborty opened up on her life struggles with an Indian daily. She said her ex-husband did not return from Norway nor did he support their children.

“After getting back Abhigyan and Aishwarya, I tried to become financially independent to raise them I studied software as well,” she said. “My father is a heart-patient while my children study in English medium schools. I needed a lot of money to run the family and take care of my children.

“Four lives were dependent on me for their survival. I was forced to leave Kolkata and stay outside to earn a livelihood.”

She plans to write a book on her life struggles after the court’s ruling.